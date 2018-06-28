A serial killer is on the loose and it’s the police he’s going after in the trailer for Satyameva Jayate. John Abraham is a vigilante who wants to put the country on the road to honesty by eliminating one corrupt cop at a time. On his tail is police officer Manoj Bajpayee, and a cat-and-mouse chase ensues.

The action-thriller, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, also stars Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. T Series Films and Emmay Entertainment are the producers.

Satyameva Jayate will be released on August 15, the same date as Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, a historical sports drama and the comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.