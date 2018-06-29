Netflix to adapt Salman Rushdie’s ‘Midnight’s Children’ into a series

Salman Rushdie’s seminal novel Midnight’s Children will soon be adapted into a Netflix original series, the streaming platform announced on Friday. The series will be available for streaming in 190 countries, Netflix said.

“Midnight’s Children is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today,” said Erick Barmack, Vice President of International Originals. “The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix have the potential for millions of more people around the world to rediscover this story.”

Originally published in 1981, Midnight’s Children follows the life of Saleem Sinai, who is born at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the moment that India was declared independent from British rule. Sinai’s life mirrors and influences that of India’s, his well-being and fate linked to his country. Additionally, telepathic powers link him to India’s 1,000 other “midnight’s children,” all born in that fateful hour and possessing magical powers.

“I am absolutely delighted that Midnight’s Children will have a new life on Netflix, and greatly look forward to working with them to help create it,” Rushdie said. Details about the director or the cast of the series have not yet been announced.

The acclaimed novel won the Booker Prize and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize in 1981. It also won the Best of the Booker prize in 1993 as well as 2008. It is considered among the 100 best novels of all time by Modern Library. In 2012, it was adapted into a film directed by Deepa Mehta. The Canadian-Indian production starred Shriya Saran, Satya Bhabha, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Rahul Bose and Ronit Roy.

There was also a stage adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2013 and a seven-part audio series by BBC Radio Four in 2017, to mark the 70th anniversary of Independence.