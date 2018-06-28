Julia Roberts is mired in conspiracy in Amazon series ‘Homecoming’

Julia Roberts stars as Heidi Bergman in Amazon’s Homecoming, a 10-episode psychological thriller series based on the popular Gimlet Media podcast of the same name. Amazon released a first look of the series on Friday.
Bergman is a caseworker at an experimental facility run by the Geist group that helps soldiers readjust to civilian life. Four years after she leaves the facility under unclear circumstances, Bergman is working as a small-town waitress when a Department of Defence auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to interrogate her. Soon, she begins to question the story that she has been telling herself about her previous job. Homecoming marks Julia Roberts’s television debut.
The cast includes Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast, Bergman’s unscrupulous boss at the Homecoming facility, Sissy Spacek as Bergman’s mother and Stephan James as Walter Cruz, a soldier who comes into contact with Bergman at the Homecoming facility. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video over the next few months. The series has been directed by Sam Esmail (Mr Robot) and written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, the creators of the Homecoming podcast that ran from 2016-17’. The audio series too featured a star-studded cast that included Catherine Keener, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, Oscar Isaac and David Cross.