Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan has bagged his next film, Luka Chuppi, which co-stars Kriti Sanon, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The romantic comedy is being directed by Laxman Utekar, who has been the cinematographer of Hindi films such as Dear Zindagi (2016) and Hindi Medium (2017). Utekar has also directed the Marathi films Tapaal (2014) and Lalbaugchi Rani (2016).

The film is scheduled for a March 2019 release.

The story of Luka Chuppi, producer Dinesh Vijan said, begins from Mathura and ends in Agra via Gwalior. Aaryan plays the role of a “star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura”. The makers had previously considered naming the film “Mathura Live”. Sanon stars as a feisty woman from Mathura.

“While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology,” Vijan said.