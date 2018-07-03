The first trailer for the fourth season of Better Call Saul begins with its hero, lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) saying with his characteristic cadence: “Do you know why god made snakes before lawyers? He needed the practice.”

The third season of the acclaimed AMC television series, which is a spin-off from Breaking Bad, ended with Jimmy being suspended from practicing law for a year. In season four, Jimmy is on his way back to business, and matters will steadily escalate around him, as the trailer promises.

Also back in action are investigator and bodyguard Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Season four of Better Call Saul is scheduled for a premiere on August 6.