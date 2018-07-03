In the first teaser of the Telugu movie Lover, the hero is blown away by the heroine (“What a girl machha... mindblowing!”). Raj (Raj Tarun) follows Charitha (Riddhi Kumar) everywhere till she responds with coy glances and shy smiles, and romance will likely ensue. The teaser, which came out on on June 29, has already notched up over a million views on YouTube.

The film has been directed by Aneesh Krishna, who previously made the warmly received buddy comedy Ala Ela (2014). Music is by a crop of composers including Bollywood’s Ankit Tiwari, Arko, Rishi Rich and Ajay Vas, and Tanishk Bagchi, who make their Telugu cinema debut. The film will be released on July 20.