Mental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, will be released on February 22, 2019, the makers announced on Tuesday. The news was shared on social media along with a video featuring Ranaut and Rao, who were last seen together in Vikas Bahl’s Queen (2014),

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and with a screenplay by Kanika Dhillon (Ra.One, Manmarziyaan), the film has been produced by Karma Media and Entertainment and Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Kovelamudi’s first film, Bommalata (2004), won the National Film Award for Best Film in Telugu.

In a press release, Kapoor said, “In a day and age where sanity is overrated, the film is a celebration of the crazy within us all.”