Entertainment News

Watch: ‘Coke Studio Explorer’ goes outdoors in its new season with folk song ‘Pareek’

The eleventh season of the show moves away from the studio-recording format.

by 
Ariana and Amrina | Coke Studio Explorer

The first episode of Coke Studio Explorer travels to the snowy valleys of North Pakistan’s Chitral district, home to the Kalashas, an indigenous community of about 4,000 people. Here, teenagers Ariana and Amrina record Pareek, a folk song laced with electronic beats.

Coke Studio Explorer, which was premiered on July 3, is the revamped version of Pakistan’s long-running Coke Studio. The international franchise brings established and emerging artists across genres together in a studio setting. The Pakistan edition was reworked following the departure last year of Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia, members of the rock band Strings, who served as executive producers from season 7 to season 10 (Vital Signs rocker Rohail Hyatt was the executive producer from seasons one to six.) Ali Hamza, from the Pakistani band Noori, and Zohaib Kazi are leading the show’s 11th season.

Coke Studio Explorer moves out of the studio setting and travels across Pakistan with Hamza and Kazi to discover new artists. In episode 1, the hunt for an “all-female indigenous musical act” takes them to Chitral. Recording sessions with Ariana and Amrina, along with a host of backing vocalists, result in Pareek (meaning “Let’s go” in the Kalasha language).

Play
The story of Pareek.

The energetic three-minute track, adapted from Kalasha folk lore, is a celebration of adventure, where a lover persuades the companion to embark on a journey. “The idea was to infuse large electronic drums to create an urban anthem, giving the song an over powering sense of grandeur,” the song description on the Coke Studio website adds.

Play
Pareek by Ariana and Amrina.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Are chores swallowing up your weekends?

It’s time to reclaim our Sundays.

Here’s a familiar pattern: you get through the entire work week fantasizing about the weekend and making all sorts of plans. But when the weekend does arrive, it quickly passes you by, leaving your head spinning.

For most of us, weekends are engulfed in a mad dash of chores that get built up over the week, leaving us deprived of our necessary downtime. Plumbing issues, pending bills, laundry, stocking up the kitchen with the necessary nutritional fuel - ticking these boxes take up Saturday afternoons that were meant lazy lunches and Sunday mornings that were meant to be spent in bed.

Further investigation on this pandemic revealed a host of strategies that one can employ to ensure that Sunday snooze. One such approach for a chore-free weekend is to assign a chore to every day of the work week. For instance, Monday is meal prep day, Tuesday is laundry day, Wednesdays are for pending paperwork and bills…you get the drift. Before you rage about filling up every day with chores, imagine a Saturday morning, when you crawl out of bed blithely unaware of the time and your responsibilities, and not facing any consequences. The one-day-for-every-chore plan will wipe your weekends clean, getting rid of mundane but necessary tasks that you must do to keep your life functional.

If you’re more of a radical type, this point-of-view might be right up your alley. The author of the mentioned article suggests that instead of going out on Friday nights, stay home and finish your chores for that blissful two-days-of-doing-nothing- feeling.

Using the work week to finish off your chores is an effective way to free up the weekend. However, if you don’t want to commit to big lifestyle changes, like staying home on Fridays, maybe just some warm-up planning exercises will get you organised, liberating your weekend one hour at a time.

Step one: Make a To-Do List of all the things that need to get done. (Pro-tip: give yourself a little treat every time you scratch-off a chore on the list. Positive reinforcement works.)

Step two: Set reminders on your phone because, let’s face it, you can’t trust your own memory.

Step three: Download apps that will help you finish your chores easily and conveniently. The video below captures of how apps, Paytm in this case, can help us salvage our weekends.

Play

Apps like Paytm help us complete some of our chores without taking up much of our energy and time. With its new bank transfer feature, it’s easy to transfer funds up to 1 lakh even on a bank holiday or a Sunday. After a hectic week of long commutes, cold lunches, pointless meetings and rushed deadlines, you deserve a relaxed, errand-free weekend. To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.