Cinematographer Rajesh Joshi died on July 1 after a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 66.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, Joshi had been the lensman for several iconic Indian films such as Ghasiram Kotwal (1976), directed by K Hariharan, Mani Kaul, Saeed Akhtar Mirza and Kamal Swaroop, where he shared the cinematographer’s credit with Binod Pradhan and Manmohan Singh.

Joshi went on to shoot Sudhir Mishra’s Main Zinda Hoon (1988) and Dharavi (1992). He was also the cinematographer of the 1989 television film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Arundhati Roy.