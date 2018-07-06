A musical comedy is on course in the trailer of Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, which was released on YouTube today.

Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor) is a man who desired to be a singer in the 1990s. In 2018, he is an ordinary middle-class man who aspires to live his dream through his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand), who is bullied on stage because she is overweight.

To launch Lata as a singing sensation, Fanney Khan needs money that he doesn’t have. With the help of Adhir (Rajkummar Rao), Fanney Khan kidnaps successful pop star Baby Singh (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) who, according to Lata, gets Rs 30 lakhs for cutting a ribbon. Confusion, hilarity and much emotional drama ensues, as seen in the trailer.

Produced by T-Series, Anil Kapoor Films & Communications Network and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Fanney Khan is the official remake of the Belgian comedy Everybody’s Famous! (2000). Directed by Dominique Deruddere, the film was a Best Foreign Language Film nominee at the 73rd Academy Awards.

Fanney Khan has been adapted from the Belgian original by comedian and screenwriter Hussain Dalal and Manjrekar. Amit Trivedi has composed the music. The film will be released on August 3.