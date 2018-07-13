The first poster of Vishal Mishra’s Hotel Milan features Kunal Roy Kapoor with a rose clenched between his teeth. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Hotel Milan “takes a stand against anti-Romeo squads and political hooliganism” in the state, according to a press release. The release also describes the movie as Bollywood’s “next controversial film”.

The squads were introduced by Chief Minister Adityanath ostensibly to crack down on sexual harassment, but several reports indicate that they are being misused to harass and shame young couples.

Produced by Haresh Patel’s AD Films, Hotel Milan also stars Karishma Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeishan Quadri, Rajesh Sharma and Zakir Hussain and will be released on September 14.

Mishra said in a press release that Patel signed him for Hotel Milan “within minutes” of his first narration. “It’s quite a daring film and I’m blessed to have a team with a big heart,” he said.

Mishra has previously directed Coffee With D (2017), about a celebrated journalist who seeks to interview a dreaded terrorist.