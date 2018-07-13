‘On the Basis of Sex’ trailer: Felicity Jones as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg

A lone woman makes her way through a crowd of impeccably dressed men in the trailer for Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex, a drama based on the life of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A lawyer who graduated top of her class, Ruth (Felicity Jones) is determined to fight against gender discrimination in the American legal system. She sees an opportunity when a landmark case comes her way, and decides to team up with her husband Martin (Armie Hammer) to bring it before the United States Court of Appeals. “If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, then how will women and men ever become equals?” she says. The cast also includes Sam Waterston, Kathy Bates and Justin Theroux.

Produced by Focus Features, On the Basis of Sex will be released on December 25 in the United States of America.

Ginsberg was the second woman to be confirmed as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court of the United States of America and one of only four female justices to have served at the top court so far. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Her life was also the subject of Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s documentary RBG, which was released in the United States of America on May 4.

On the Basis of Sex is Leder’s first film in almost 10 years, after Thick as Thieves (2009). However, Leder has directed several television series in the interim, including episodes of HBO’s The Leftovers and Showtime’s Shameless.