An Instagram handle is inserting Timothee Chalamet into famous paintings

Twenty-two-year-old Timothee Chalamet last year became one of youngest actors to be nominated for an Academy Award for Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. An Instagram account is now taking his fame back centuries.

The handle, chalametinart, is editing the young heartthrob’s face into famous paintings. The page, with more than 17,000 followers so far, first shared an image of Chalamet in Expressionist painter Edvard Munch’s The Scream on July 1.

Since then, Chalamet has been turned up in a range of iconic artworks from across centuries, including Caravaggio’s Boy with a Basket of Fruit, René Magritte’s The Son of Man, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, Boticelli’s The Birth of Venus, and Claude Monet’s The Poppy Field near Argenteuil.

In the real world, Chalamet will appear alongside Steve Carrell in Felix Van Groeningen’s October release Beautiful Boy. The film traces a father’s attempt to help his son recover from addiction.

Chalamet is also in talks to star in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming science fiction film Dune.