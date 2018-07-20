The first trailer for the 11th season of BBC Series Doctor Who offers a peak at what’s in store for the show’s first-ever female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

The long-running series centres on an extraterrestrial being called “the Doctor”, a Time Lord who can travel through space and time to fight enemies and help save civilisations. Whittaker is the 13th Doctor of the science-fiction television series, which originally ran from 1963 to 1989 on BBC One and was revived in 2005.

The trailer shows seeking out companions for her inter-dimensional adventures on the TARDIS, a time machine. Her “new best friends”, as she calls them, will be Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

Chris Chibnall, creator of the English crime series Broadchurch, is the showrunner for the new season. Matt Strevens serves as the executive producer. The trailer does not give a premiere date, saying only that it will be released a few months from now.

The show has had only male Doctors before Whittaker, played by various actors including William Hartnell, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant and, most recently, Peter Capaldi. In the show, the Time Lord’s regenerate from time to time, that is, change cellular structure and physical appearance to avoid death after a life-threatening injury.