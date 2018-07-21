Streaming giant Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming series Nightflyers, an adaptation of George RR Martin’s novella of the same name. The 10-episode futuristic space drama follows eight scientists and a man with telepathic powers on an expedition to the edge of the solar system, where they hope to make contact with alien life.

“Our world is dying,” says one of the scientists aboard the ship that gives the series its name. “The Nightflyer is our only chance.”

“That’s what scares me,” replies another, pre-empting the terror that await the crew on their expedition. After their spaceship malfunctions, the crew realises that the “true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space – it’s already on their ship”, according to the official synopsis.

Adapted by Jeff Buhler, the pyschological thriller stars Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Sam Strike, Maya Eshet, Angus Sampson and Jodie Turner-Smith. The show is expected to be premiered in the United States of America later this year, while it’s international release will be in 2019. Martin had earlier described it as “Psycho in space”. Netflix has co-produced the series along with Universal Cable Productions.

It was earlier reported that Martin would not be associated with the production as it would interfere with his ongoing deal to executive produce HBO’s Game of Thrones, which is based on the author’s A Song of Ice and Fire series and enters its eighth and final season next year. But Netflix has now clarified that Martin is one of the executive producers of Nightflyers.