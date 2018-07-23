Indian films ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Manto’ to be screened at Toronto film festival

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (September 6-16). Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the love triangle is set in Amritsar. Produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, the film will be released in India on September 21.
The other Indian film that will be screened at the festival is Nandita Das’s Manto, a biopic of acclaimed writer Sadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the writer alongside Rasika Dugal, who plays his wife Safiya Manto. Das’s film was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.
The line-up at Toronto offers a glimpse at films that could potentially become a part of the Oscar conversation later in the year. This year, the festival will host Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born, starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, which stars Ryan Gosling, Steve McQueen’s Widows and Felix Van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy, starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell. Hotel Mumbai, the Dev Patel starrer about the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, will also be premiered in Toronto.
The Galas section also includes Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows, Shadow by Zhang Yimou and High Life by Claire Denis. Other notable titles include Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, David Lowery’s Old Man & The Gun, Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk, Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum and Girls of the Sun by Eva Husson.
“Five of the 17 films announced on Tuesday are directed by women and a half dozen are by directors of color,” Variety noted. More titles are likely to be added over the coming weeks.