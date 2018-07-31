Priyanka Chopra will be paired with Chris Pratt in the upcoming tentpole movie Cowboy Ninja Viking, Hollywood trade publications reported.

Directed by Michelle MacLaren and based on the comics of the same name by AJ Lieberman and Riley Rossmo, the movie will explore a counter-intelligence unit that harnesses the personalities of dissociative identity disorder patients to wreck havoc. The patients are deployed as agents called Triplets. Pratt will play one such Triplet, Duncan, who has the skills of a cowboy, ninja, and a viking. Chopra will play Pratt’s love interest.

Cowboy Ninja Viking. Courtesy Image Comics.

Chopra recently walked out of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming Hindi film Bharat, starring Salman Khan. A cryptic tweet by Zafar led to speculation that Chopra’s decision may have been a result of her reported engagement to American singer Nick Jonas. Chopra is also starring in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, where she will be paired with Farhan Akhtar.

Cowboy Ninja Viking will be the Quantico star’s third Hollywood film after Baywatch (2017) and A Kid Like Jake (2018) and her biggest yet. Her co-star has the hits Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Jurassic World (2015), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) to his credit. Cowboy Ninja Viking has been produced by Universal Studios and is targetting a June 28, 2019, release date.