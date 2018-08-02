Rajkummar Rao displays his dancing prowess in Milegi Milegi, the first song to be released from Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror-comedy Stree. The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, will be released on August 31.

The song, with vocals by Mika Singh, is set in a palatial hall. Tripathi’s character is seated on a throne, while Shraddha Kapoor and her ensemble of dancers perform for him. Rao’s Vicky is tasked with providing the music. Everything is going well until a supernatural figure makes her presence felt.

Kaushik’s film, set in a town called Chanderi, follows the activities of a female ghost who gobbles up men, leaving behind only their clothes. The residents of the town believe that it is the spirit of a prostitute who, after being betrayed by her lover, is taking her revenge on all men.