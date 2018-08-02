Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, which has bankrolled such movies as Rustom, Airlift and Naam Shabana, have announced their next production. Good News stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and is aiming to hit the screens on July 19, 2019.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about a married couple who are trying to have a baby, according to DNA. A poster released on Twitter mentions the film’s release date as its ‘due date’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were last seen together in Sabbir Khan’s Kambakkht Ishq in 2009.