The trailer for JP Dutta’s Paltan, starring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood, was released on Thursday. The war drama, written and directed by Dutta, is based on the clashes between the Indian and the Chinese armies in Nathu La and Cho La in 1967. The skirmishes are believed to have ended in Indian victory, five years after the country lost the 1962 war to China. “The victory of the Indian army that was never told”, declares the heavily patriotic trailer.

“Indian army, Sikkim is China’s,” warns a Chinese general at the border, as the trailer opens. “Leave Nathu La, else, we’ll do what we did to you in 1962.”

“We won’t leave Nathu La because it is key to Sikkim,” says Shroff’s character to his paltan or contingent, setting the stage for an inevitable clash.

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, this is Dutta’s 11th film and latest war drama after Border (1997), Refugee (2000) and LOC Kargil (2003). Dutta last directed Umrao Jaan (2006). Paltan will be released on September 7.