‘Baahubali’ prequel series in the works for Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a two-season prequel to SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali films. The series, Baahubali: Before The Beginning, has been created in partnership with Rajamouli and Baahubali producers Arka Media Works. Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru are the directors.
The Netflix original will explore the back stories of a few key characters from the movies. It will also chart the rise of Mahishmati, the city-state in which the franchise is set. The nine-episode first season will focus on Sivagami, charting her rise from “a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen” according to the press release. It is based on Anand Neelakantan’s book The Rise of Sivagami (2017).
Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan, are among the highest grossing Indian films of all time.
“The World of Baahubali is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger than life kingdoms,” Rajamouli said in a statement released by Netflix. “The films Baahubali -The Beginning and The Conclusion, are from one story set in this world and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building the Universe. The Baahubali Series, a prequel to the films, is one such story.”
The cast and release date is yet to be announced.
The Baahubali media franchise also includes an animated show for Amazon Prime Video, Baahubali: The Lost Legends, centred on a young Amarendra Baahubali. The series was created by Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Arka Mediaworks.