Discovery Channel announces military-themed reality show ‘India’s Citizen Squad’

Discovery Channel is launching what it describes as a “military based” competitive reality show, where 10 candidates will be trained by ex-military specialists and made to undergo a series of challenges.

India’s Citizen Squad will feature “citizen heroes who want to change India for the better”, the channel said in a press release.

A team of ex-military specialists will shortlist the participants and then work with them. “These 10 ordinary citizens will undergo an ultimate endurance boot camp – a series of intense physical and mental challenges pushing the limits of their body and mind,” the channel said. “The chosen India’s Citizen Squad will have to accomplish a new dare-devil mission in each episode of the show.”

The show will be aired in November on Discovery, Discovery World HD and on Veer by Discovery, a YouTube channel dedicated to military content.

Zuflia Waris, Vice President of Premium and Digital Networks at Discovery Communications India, said the show is targeted at those who aspire to emulate military values in their everyday life. “There are citizens who have the courage, the strength to take a stand for what is right,” she added. “Those, who don’t want to be another dim face in a silent crowd. We are looking for such heroes.”

Those interested in taking part in the show will need to log onto www.citizensquad.in and upload a video of them doing 20 sit-ups, 20 squats and 20 push-ups – all within 60 seconds, the channel announced. They will also need to take a psychometric test online.

Major Vivek Jacob, who has retired from the Para (Special Forces) unit of the Indian Army is among the specialists who will train the candidates. “Special Forces is about focus, grit, will, intelligence, balance, strength, endurance and a whole lot of heart,” he said. “We are going to test you – physically, emotionally and mentally to see if you’ve got what it takes to get through a week of what we do over a life time.”