Oscar academy announces major changes: A new popular film category, shorter ceremony

The verdict: the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is aimed at arresting poor ratings and pleasing blockbuster producers.

Oscars 2017 | via Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that organises the Oscars every year has announced major changes in the ceremony’s format: the introduction of an Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film category, a shorter, three-hour telecast, and an earlier airdate by a couple of weeks from 2020.

The move followed the re-election of John Bailey as the academy’s president on Tuesday. Among the reasons behind the decision: dipping ratings and the “hope of retaining the viewers it still has and luring others back into the fold ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019”, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The new category is being seen as an attempt to ensure that tentpole productions and box office hits get something to go home with alongside more serious-minded and offbeat fare. “More than the length of the telecast or the name of the host, Oscar ratings have been shown to correlate with the popularity of the nominated films among the general public,” veteran Oscar watcher Scott Feinberg said in The Hollywood Reporter. “And the gulf between what the public buys tickets to see and what the Academy nominates and awards has never been greater.” This new category will ensure a place at the ceremony for such crowdpleasers as Black Panther, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Avengers: Infinity War, it is speculated.

Not all of the 24 competitive awards will be telecast anymore. “To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined),” said a letter sent to the members of the Academy board that was quoted by Hollywood trade publications. “The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.”

Indiewire’s awards editor Anne Thompson slammed the move to cut down the number of broadcasted categories. “No more Sound Mixing and Editing, boys and girls,” she wrote. “This also serves to undermine the integrity of these annual global awards, which may be losing relevance as a mainstream shared event, but are still revered by cinephiles around the world.”

While the ceremony for 2019 will be held on the previously announced date of February 24, the date for the 2020 event will be moved up, to February 9. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, whose ceremony precedes the Oscars by a couple of weeks, said that it was considering changing its date too. “Our intention will be to stay ahead of the Oscars, as we have been since 2001,” a BAFTA spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy’s announcement elicited mixed reactions on Twitter, especially to the creation of the popular film category.

Decoding the symbolic threads and badges of one of India’s oldest cavalry units

The untold story of The President’s Bodyguard.

By Lt sumit [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], from Wikimedia Commons

The national emblem of India; an open parachute and crossed lances – this triad of symbols representing the nation, excellence in training and valor respectively are held together by an elite title in the Indian army – The President’s Bodyguard (PBG).

The PBG badge is worn by one of the oldest cavalry units in the India army. In 1773, Governor Warren Hastings, former Governor General of India, handpicked 50 troopers. Before independence, this unit was referred to by many titles including Troops of Horse Guards and Governor General’s Body Guards (GGBG). In 1950, the unit was named The President’s Bodyguard and can be seen embroidered in the curved maroon shoulder titles on their current uniforms.

The President’s Bodyguard’s uniform adorns itself with proud colours and symbols of its 245 year-old-legacy. Dating back to 1980, the ceremonial uniform consists of a bright red long coat with gold girdles and white breeches, a blue and gold ceremonial turban with a distinctive fan and Napoleon Boots with spurs. Each member of the mounted unit carries a special 3-meter-long bamboo cavalry lance, decorated by a red and white pennant. A sheathed cavalry sabre is carried in in the side of the saddle of each trooper.

While common perception is that the PBG mainly have ceremonial duties such as that of being the President’s escort during Republic Day parade, the fact is that the members of the PBG are highly trained. Handpicked by the President’s Secretariat from mainstream armored regiments, the unit assigns a task force regularly for Siachen and UN peace keeping operations. Moreover, the cavalry members are trained combat parachutists – thus decorating the PBG uniform with a scarlet Para Wings badge that signifies that these troopers are a part of the airborne battalion of the India Army.

Since their foundation, the President’s Guard has won many battle honors. In 1811, they won their first battle honor ‘Java’. In 1824, they sailed over Kalla Pani for the first Burmese War and earned the second battle honour ‘Ava’. The battle of Maharajapore in 1843 won them their third battle honor. Consequently, the PBG fought in the main battles of the First Sikh War and earned four battle honours. Post-independence, the PBG served the country in the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The PBG, one of the senior most regiments of the Indian Army, is a unique unit. While the uniform is befitting of its traditional and ceremonial role, the badges that augment those threads, tell the story of its impressive history and victories.

How have they managed to maintain their customs for more than 2 centuries? A National Geographic exclusive captures the PBG’s untold story. The documentary series showcases the discipline that goes into making the ceremonial protectors of the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of National Geographic and not by the Scroll editorial team.