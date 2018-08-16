Documentary channel

A documentary remembers Sabita Goswami, the only female reporter in the North-East in the ’80s

Geeta Seshu interviews a pioneering reporter who covered the Assam agitation at its peak in ‘Sabita Goswami: A Journalist remembers’.

by 
Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers | Vividha

The name Sabita Goswami did not ring a bell when journalist Geeta Seshu heard it for the first time in 2016. Seshu, who is the consulting editor of the mediawatch site The Hoot, thought she was up-to-date with the names and contributions of most Indian female journalists. But she hadn’t heard of Goswami, the only female journalist on the field in the North-East in the 1980s.

Reporting for international organisations such as the British Broadcasting Corporation and Agence France Presse and Indian publications such as Blitz and The Week, Sabita Goswami recorded, among others, some of the most turbulent years in Assam’s history. These include the massacre of Chaulkhowa Chapori in 1983 (a news story she broke), the violent state elections in the same year, and the United Liberation Front of Assam and Bodo insurgencies. The Assam agitation years laid the ground for the debate over non-Assamese residents, which the present controversy over the omission of more than 40 lakh people from the National Register of Citizens has yet again brought into focus.

A chance meeting with Goswami’s daughter, Triveni Goswami, introduced Seshu to the now forgotten reporter. “Triveni didn’t really tell me much about her mother beyond saying oh my mother is a senior journalist and that she had covered the Assam agitation,” Seshu told Scroll.in. “Women, gender and journalism have been areas I have been interested in or monitored in some way or the other. I was very ashamed that I had never heard of this woman. I thought it was just so unfair to history in some way.”

Seshu requested for an interview with Sabita Goswami. On March 12, 2016, along with journalist Uddipana Goswami, she filmed her conversation with the journalist at her Mumbai residence. An edited version of that conversation is now a short documentary called Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers.

Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers (2018). Courtesy Vividha.
Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers (2018). Courtesy Vividha.

Produced by Vividha as part of its oral history project, the film charts Goswami’s entry into journalism (which was “quite late” in her life), and focuses on her experience as a reporter for BBC. The bulk of the 30-minute film focuses on Goswami’s memories of the massacres in Chaulkhowa Chapora and Nellie – the most violent parts of the Assam agitation and events that are most vivid in Goswami’s mind.

Goswami, who is just a year short of turning 80, is an exceptional narrator. Sitting upright on the sofa in her living room, her eyes light up from behind her glasses as she recalls what it was like to be a reporter, especially a woman, on the field in the 1980s. “On the field, I was the sole person,” she says. “And if people asked me what are you doing, agitation was there. I’d say I’m not an agitationist, I’m doing social service. Women being in the forefront, as a field reporter, they don’t accept it.”

She goes on narrate how she would send her copy to her editors at a time when there was no internet or mobile phones. “Fortunately I had two telephones,” she says. “I did a bad thing by bribing one line man.”

Goswami would also send rolls of recorded tape to her editors through airplane pilots thanks to the “very good connections” that she had with the airport back in the day.

“I must say I didn’t know she’d be such an interesting speaker on camera,” Seshu said. “I didn’t expect her to be so comfortable and articulate. Oral history is a difficult area because people tend to forget, they tend to make mistakes on tape of names and things, but there are also very, very vivid descriptions of many things that have happened and they’ve experienced. I’ve always felt that it is important to record all of this – they are really speaking of important things, the manner of news gathering and the different ways in which they’ve done their journalism.”

Assam then and now

The one aspect that Seshu hadn’t anticipated in 2016 was how relevant the interview would become just two years later.

“At the time of our conversation, the NRC was not even such a major issue,” Seshu explained. “It was there on the back burner, yes. It only started to develop with the Supreme Court deadline. It was while editing the film that I simultaneously noticed how important the NRC issue was becoming. It wasn’t really the focus for the film. The fact that she spoke a lot about the Assam agitation and her views on it was because they were the most vivid in her memory.”

Goswami has followed the entire course of the Assam agitation. In the early days, she found herself to be supportive of the cause because she believed that at its core, the issue was about land and people. But soon, the ensuing politics and mindless violence made her weary and critical of it all, she says in the film.

Recently, as the draft National Register of Citizens made the headlines again, Seshu even went back to Goswami to ask if she’d like to add anything to what she has said about the Assam agitation. But she didn’t persist when she found that Goswami hasn’t been keeping very well.

Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers (2018). Courtesy Vividha.
Sabita Goswami: A Journalist Remembers (2018). Courtesy Vividha.

This is not the first time that Goswami’s story is being recorded. A few years ago, Goswami wrote her autobiography, Mon Gongaar Teerot, which was translated into English as Along the Red River: A Memoir (Zubaan Books, 2014). The book delves deep into Goswami’s personal and professional life.

In comparison, Seshu’s film doesn’t aim to be comprehensive but intends to be more of a conversation starter – on Assam, female journalists, and the state of journalism. We learn about how Goswami, as a reporter, practised a non-partisan approach to an agitation in her homeland and her response to censorship and threats from people in authority. But her personal life is kept strictly out, except for a casual remark about losing a few professional years to an early marriage.

“I took a decision to keep this film only to her work as a journalist,” Seshu said. “I looked at all the footage and there was a lot of material that is personal and candid. I wanted to bring in the personal but not foreground it.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.