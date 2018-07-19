‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ trailer: Michael Moore takes on Donald Trump’s legacy in new documentary

American documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has turned his camera on American President Donald Trump’s legacy in Fahrenheit 11/9, which is scheduled to be premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
The title is a riff on Moore’s earlier film, the Palme d’Or-winning Fahrenheit 9/11, which examined the George W Bush presidency and America’s War on Terror that included the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Fahrenheit 9/11 is the highest grossing documentary of all time, earning up to $222 million worldwide.
The trailer, released on August 9, juxtaposes moments from Trump’s speeches and public appearances with footage of neo-Nazi riots, protests surrounding school shootings in the US, and references to the Flint water crisis. Moore grew up in Flint, and examined the impact of layoffs by General Motors on the town in his acclaimed debut documentary Roger & Me (1989).
Near the end of the trailer, Moore’s voice-over refers to Trump as “the last president of the United States”.
While speaking about his film on Real Time with Bill Maher earlier this year, Moore warned Americans that Trump could just win the 2020 elections as well, if people did not listen. “I’m telling you, my friends, if we don’t stop it now, you’ll look back at this show when we were all goofing around, talking about The Handmaid’s Tale, but this is the moment,” Moore said. The film will be released on September 21.