Watch: ‘Leading Lady Parts’ exposes sexist and racist casting processes for films

The Me Too and Time’s Up movements have brought a new wave of awareness to several film industries, forcing them to, among other things, rethink the portrayal and casting of women for characters.
As a part of group activism by women actors in the industry, BBC has released a short film titled Leading Lady Parts, in which several well-known British actors and actresses help address issues of gender inequality and racism in the workplace.
The video is also a part of BBC’s Hear Her campaign, which “aims to give free reign and the opportunity for normally unheard women from across the UK to tell their stories and give their opinions on all matters ‘women’”.
Written and directed by Jessica Swale and produced by Rebel Park, the video has British actors like Emilia Clarke, Gemma Arteton, Lena Heady and Tom Hiddleston auditioning for “a lady part who is more than just lady parts”.
While they try to portray the character as a strong, complex woman, the panel of casting agents unleashes a barrage of sexist and racist comments. Art imitates life.