‘Pataakha’ trailer: Sisters go to war in Vishal Bhardwaj’s new movie

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha equates the relationship between two warring sisters with the tension between India and Pakistan. In the trailer, the sisters abuse, kick and maim each other, but find that they cannot really escape one another. Produced by KYTA Productions, Vishal Bhardwaj Films and B4U Motion Pictures, Pataakha is adapted from Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein. The movie, previously titled Chhuriyaan, will be released on September 28.
Genda (Sanya Malhotra) and Champa Kumari (Radhika Madan), also known as Chutki and Badki, are constantly at war. They both run away from their homes to marry men of their choice, but are stunned when they find out that the men they love happen to be brothers.
According to the official synopsis, “Pataakha is a comedy-drama about two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who have grown up in a small village in Rajasthan. The constant war between the siblings has haunted their lives, right from learning to walk to searching for husbands. When they eventually meet their soulmates, they are relieved to know that they will finally be free of each other. But as fate would have it, it seems, that they can’t live with or without each other.”
The cast includes Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, Namit Das, Abhishek Duhan and Saanand Verma. The music is by Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by Gulzar.