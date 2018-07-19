Entertainment News

Alt Balaji to produce remake of ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’ comedy show; Sumeet Raghavan leads cast

Rajiv Mehra will direct the reboot of the popular series from the 1990s.

by 
Zabaan Sambhalke | FC Mehra Productions

Rajiv Mehra’s Hindi sitcom Zabaan Sambhalke is being remade into a television series by Alt Balaji, the company announced on Saturday. Set in the National Institute of Languages, the new series will focus on a set of “crazy and quirky characters from the Hindi class of 2018”, a press release said.

The 10-episode remake will also be directed by Mehra, and will feature Sumeet Raghavan, Bakhtiyar Irani, Soma Anand, Tarannum and Nyra Banerjee, among others. In an interview in July, Mehra had said that the remake would have more characters than the original. “This time we will be adding a few more characters, like a Haryanvi guy, a North-East Indian girl, a Maharashtrian from Koli background, a Bhojpuri starlet and an NRI girl from the US,” Mehra said.

Inspired by the British sitcom Mind Your Language (1977), the original Zabaan Sambhalke focused on the experiences of engineer Mohan Bharti (Pankaj Kapur), who is forced to teach Hindi at NIL, and his culturally diverse group of students. It also featured Shubha Khote, Viju Khote, Tom Alter, Bhavana Balsar and Tanaaz Iraani.

Zabaan Sambhalke was aired on DD Metro from 1993 to 1994 and on Home TV from 1997 to 1998. Reruns were later broadcast on the Sab TV and Bindass channels. It was directed by Stuart Allen.

Play
Zabaan Sambhalke.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.