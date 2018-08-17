‘Love Sonia’ trailer: A teenager travels the world to rescue her sister from trafficking

Seventeen-year-old Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) travels to Mumbai from her village to rescue her sister Preeti (Riya Sisodiya) and gets caught up in the sinister world of human trafficking and prostitution in Tabrez Noorani’s directorial debut, Love Sonia. Sonia’s journey takes her across India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles. The film will be released by Zee Studios on September 14.
Love Sonia features an ensemble cast comprising Indian and international actors. The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, reveals some of the characters. Adil Hussain plays the unfortunate father of Sonia and Preeti. Manoj Bajpayee plays a human trafficker. Frieda Pinto plays a prostitute, while Rajkummar Rao’s character shows concern for the trapped women.
The cast includes Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Pawar, Demi Moore, and Mark Duplass.
“Satyajit Ray, the master filmmaker, said, the ordinary person is always the most challenging subject for exploration,” Love Sonia producer David Womark said in a press release. “In Love Sonia, we have the true story of an ordinary person who must overcome the most extreme circumstances for her survival.”
Noorani has previously been involved as a line producer, with credits on Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Life of Pi (2012) and Zero Dark Thirty (2012). Noorani along with Ted Caplan and Alkesh Vaja have written Love Sonia. The Hindi dialogue is by Ritesh Shah.