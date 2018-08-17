Entertainment News

Amit Sadh to star in web series based on Uri attack and surgical strikes

‘India Strikes - 10 Days’ is being produced by Applause Entertainment.

by 
Amit Sadh in Breathe | Amazon Prime

A web series inspired by the September 2016 Uri attack and the subsequent surgical strikes by the Indian Army is in the works, starring Amit Sadh as an army officer. The producers, Applause Entertainment, announced the project on Thursday.

Titled India Strikes - 10 Days, the series is adapted from a chapter in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. Raj Acharya is the director.

On September 18, 2016, four militants attacked an Indian Army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. In the ensuing gun battle, 20 army personnel were killed and many others injured. The Indian Army announced that it had conducted retaliatory surgical strikes across the Line of Control with Pakistan on September 29 and claimed it had dismantled “terror launchpads” across the border.

“I am excited to get associated on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far,” Sadh said in a statement. “My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor - Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him – bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between.”

Sadh was last seen in Reema Kagti’s historical sports drama Gold, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. Acharya has previously directed The Battle Of Saragarhi, which aired on Discovery Jeet.

The series will be filmed in Mumbai and Kashmir and is expected to be released next year.

