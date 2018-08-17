Entertainment News

‘Aankhen’ sequel confirmed, Amitabh Bachchan to return

Anees Bazmee will direct the film, which is eyeing a January 2020 release.

 


A sequel to Vipul Shah’s 2002 heist thriller Aankhen is officially in the works, with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and Anees Bazmee (No Entry, Mubarakan) as the director. The film will be produced by Tarun Agarwal and Eros International.

Aankhen 2 will go into production later this year and is scheduled to be released on January 2020.

The cast will be announced soon, Eros Now said on Twitter. However, according to Mumbai Mirror, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Kaushal and Jackie Chan are being considered for key roles.

Aankhen centred on fired bank official Vijay Singh Rajput (Bachchan), who decides to take revenge on his former employers by planning a heist involving three blind men. It is an adaptation of Vipul Shah’s Gujarati play Andhalo Pato (Blindman’s Buff).The cast also included Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal.

Gaurang Doshi, who had produced Aankhen, had in 2016 announced a Aankhen sequel, but the project was caught in a legal battle over the film’s rights.

Play
Aankhen (2002).
