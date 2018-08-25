The teaser for Sriram Adittya’s upcoming Telugu film Devadas starring Telugu stars Nagarjuna and Nani was released on August 24. Deva and Das are the names of the characters played by the two actors – a gangster and a doctor respectively.

The teaser shows the characters at Das’s clinic. Deva pours himself a drink and a nervous-looking Das asks for one too. Deva obliges but before he can add ice or soda to the drink, Das gulps it down impatiently. He does it again, this time gulping down Deva’s drink too. “What is the matter?” Deva asks him. A nervous Das does not say much.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind the Savitri biopic Mahanati, Devadas also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Aakansha Singh, Naresh VK and Bahubali Prabhakar. The film will be released on September 27.

Sriram Adittya’s previous credits include Bhale Manchi Roju (2015) and Shamantakamani (2017).