A young woman wishes to make her mark in the Delhi police force in the trailer of Ivan Ayr’s debut feature Soni. As she goes about finding her feet, she discovers how others around her perceive her feisty attitude and independent nature.

Soni, which is explores the experiences of two women in the Delhi police force dealing with crime, stars Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Saloni Batra. Soni will be premiered at the Venice Film Festival in the Horizons section (August 29 to September 8).

Ayr’s movie was selected for the Work in Progress Lab of the India’s National Film Development Corporation’s Film Bazaar in 2017. He has previously made the short films Lost and Found and Quest for a Different Outcome, which won Best Film at the San Jose Short Film Festival.