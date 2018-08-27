“This peace is more haunting than anything,” Mahershala Ali’s detective says in the trailer for the third season of HBO series True Detective. The eight-episode series will be aired on HBO in January 2019.

Written and directed by Nic Pizzolatto (The Magnificent Seven), the third season will feature Ali’s detective investigating a grisly crime in the Ozarks region in the United States of America. Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin) and Daniel Sackheim (The Walking Dead and The Americans) will serve as directors for some of the season’s episodes. The cast includes Stephen Dorff and Mamie Gummer.

Created by Pizzolatto, the anthology series focuses on different sets of detectives and cases in every season. The popular first season starred Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Monaghan, while the second season featured Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch.