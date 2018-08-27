Arun Vijay is caught in the middle of an unsolved crime in the trailer for Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film Thadam (Imprint).

Also starring Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Sonia Agarwal, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep, the film is an investigative thriller supposedly based on true events. The film reportedly features Arun Vijay in a dual role: Kavan, an engineer and Ezhil, a gangster.

In an interview with the Times of India, the filmmaker revealed that Thadam will explore the conceit of the perfect crime. “No matter how intelligent a criminal, he is certain to leave some clue behind,” Thirumeni told the newspaper.

The release date has not yet been announced. Vijay will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s September 28 release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).