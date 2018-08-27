After rising to internet fame by showing off his dancing skills to Govinda and Hrithik Roshan songs, Sanjeev Shrivastava, dubbed the “dancing uncle”, is back with a new routine.

This time, the 46-year-old electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh is dancing to the hit Mithun Chakraborty song Julie Julie from the 1988 movie Jeete Hain Shaan Se. Shrivastava posted a video of his performance on YouTube with the caption “Feeling Immense Pleasure to perform on one of the famous songs of My Dance Guru ‘Mithun Da’.” His sporting wife, Anjali, is also a part of the video.

Shrivastava first participated in a dance competition at the age of 10, he told BBC. He won. “I dance with my children at home every Sunday to keep in touch with it,” he told the channel.

The original song features Chakraborty and Mandakini and has been sung by Anu Malik (who is also the composer) and Kavita Krishnamurthy.