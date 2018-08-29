Rowan Atkinson’s accidental secret agent is back. In David Kerr’s Johnny English Strikes Again, the bumbling spy has a new challenge to contend with: modern technology. Johnny English is called out of retirement to save Britain from a massive cyber-attack.

Starring Ben Miller as English’s sidekick Angus Bough and Emma Thompson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the film is the third installment in the series that parodies the spy action-thriller genre after Johnny English (2003) and Johnny English Reborn (2011).

Also starring Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy and Adam James, the Universal Pictures production will be released on October 26 in the United States of America.

Atkinson is best known for playing the buffoonish Mr Bean in the long-running British comedy of the same name. He was last seen in the television short Red Nose Day Actually, a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually.