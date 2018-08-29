Papon turns composer and singer for Yeh Tishnagi, the first single from Sanjib Dey’s upcoming multi-lingual film III Smoking Barrels. Featuring lyrics by Vaibhav Modi, Yeh Tishnagi is an operatic pop rock song. The video, released on August 28, is a montage that looks at the inner and outer lives of an array of characters.

The song has an Assamese version titled Uttorbihin (Without Answer). The lyrics are by Rajdweep. “It was an enriching experience singing the same song in Hindi and Assamese,” the Assam-born Papon said in a press release. “It is my earnest hope that stories from the Northeast through song and film are enjoyed by the rest of the country.”

III Smoking Barrels, set in and shot across the North East, tells the story of three different characters – a child caught up in armed conflict, a young drug peddler, and an elephant poacher. The film stars Subrat Dutta, Indraneil Sengupta, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Mandakini Goswami, Shiny Gogoi and Siddharth Boro. III Smoking Barrels will be released on September 21.