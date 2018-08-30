Kaushik Ganguly’s Bengali film Kishore Kumar Junior, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, will be released on October 12 ahead of Durga Puja. The film will clash at the box office with Srijit Mukherji’s Ek Je Chhilo Raja.

Ganguly’s film is based on the “konthis” (voices) of West Bengal, street singers who make a living by performing songs of their idols. Chatterjee plays a konthi devoted to the legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar. Chatterjee’s character is named after and loosely based on Gautam Ghosh, a popular konthi singer in West Bengal who has been singing Kumar’s song for decades.

The actor told The Times of India last year that his film is dedicated to “those hundreds of talented artistes who fail to make a make a mark of their own and live as konthis of stalwart singers”.

The music is by Indraadip Dasgupta and Kumar Sanu sings for Chatterjee. The film also stars Aparajita Auddy, Rajesh Sharma, Masood Akhtar and Lama.