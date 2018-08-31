Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is set to star in the thriller Dhaka, produced by Avengers: Infinity War (2018) directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s independent production house, AGBO, Deadline reported.

The film will be the directorial debut of stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, who has worked on several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will be released on Netflix.

Dhaka will be shot in India and Thailand. The story revolves around Hemsworth’s character rescuing a kidnapped Indian boy from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. “Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self,” the report notes. The script is by Joe Russo.

Play The Russo brothers break down a key scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to Dhaka, the Russo brothers, through AGBO, have acquired the rights to adapting Nico Walker’s recently published autobiographical novel, Cherry.

Cherry, based on Walker’s life, is the story of an American army medic who is traumatised by the gory reality of war and after returning home, gets hooked to heroin and becomes a bank robber.

The Russo brothers will direct this right the completion of the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which is set for a 2019 release. The script is by Jessica Goldberg, who is also adapting Mohsin Hamid’s novel Exit West for AGBO, set to be directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game).