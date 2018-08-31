Woody Allen’s new film, A Rainy Day In New York, may not see the light of the day. Amazon Studios, the production house which acquired the film, and is on contract to distribute it told Page Six on August 29, “No release date has ever been set.”

A Rainy Day in New York is a romantic comedy starring Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Rebecca Hall and Elle Fanning. Not releasing the film could cost Amazon Studios up to $25 million, The Guardian noted.

Allen has a five-film contract with Amazon Studios. Before A Rainy Day In New York, Allen’s previous and first film made for Amazon Studios, Wonder Wheel (2017), received negative reviews and was commercially unsuccessful.

Play Wonder Wheel.

The fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017 extended to several Hollywood celebrities, including Allen, who had been accused years ago of sexual assault by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen has till date denied the allegations.

In the wake of the negative press surrounding Allen in recent months, The New York Times reported in January that Amazon was having “serious conversations” about ending their relationship with Allen.

The cast members publicly distanced themselves from the project. In January, Hall expressed regret for working on A Rainy Day In New York on her Instagram profile. She deleted the post later. Chalamet announced that he would donate his salary to the three charities in the name of Time’s Up initiative. The same month, The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Internally, the consensus is that Amazon will have no choice but to sever ties with the director, even if that means a hefty payout.”