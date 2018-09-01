Actor Dinesh (Attakathi, Kabali) happily romances his bride-to-be in the upcoming Tamil film Kalavani Mappillai. But as the dialogue-free teaser suggests, the wedding is not going to be a cakewalk.

Also starring Adhiti Menon, Devayani, Manobala, Renuka, Ramdoss and Anandharaj, the comedy has been directed by Gandhi Manivasakam. In an interview with the website Silverscreen, Dinesh said that the film was an unrestrained comedy. “The main intent is to make the audience laugh, and that involves a lot of effort,” he said.

The release date is yet to be announced. Dinesh’s most recent release is the political satire Annanukku Jai.