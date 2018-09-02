The trailer of Sriram Raghavan’s twisty murder mystery Andhadhun inspires many questions. Is Ayushmann Khurrana a blind piano player or is he faking it? Did he actually witness a murder, and if so, how is he going to report it? Will this movie do for Khurrana what Raghavan’s Ek Hasina Thi (2004) did for Saif Ali Khan? What is the role played by Tabu, who is married to an older has-been actor (Anil Dhawan)? Is that Radhika Apte looking happier than she has in months?

Set in Pune and scored by Amit Trivedi, Andhadhun will be out on October 5. The movie is “a bit macabre, like going down a rabbit hole,” the filmmaker had told Scroll.in in an interview.