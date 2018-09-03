Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali will write and direct a movie about another eternal romance: the love story between Hindu mythological figures Radha and Krishna. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Ali’s Window Seat Films.

“I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna,” Ali said in a press release. “In all of Indian folklore I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna.”

Ali is awaiting the release of his production Laila Majnu, directed by his brother Sajid Ali and starring Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. The film will be released on September 7.