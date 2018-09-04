T-Series will collaborate with BR Studios to produce three films, the film and music label headed by Bhushan Kumar announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The first will be a film by Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz, while the second will be a family entertainer on the lines of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), which was a BR Studios co-production. The third will be a sequel to Nikesh Shukla’s supernatural comedy Bhoothnath Returns (2014), which was a follow-up to 2004’s Bhootnath, starring Amitabh Bachchan. T-Series and BR Studios had co-produced Bhoothnath Returns.

BR Studios was started in 2013 by Renu Chopra and is named after her father-in-law and veteran producer Baldev Raj Chopra.