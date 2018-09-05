Jaaved Jaaferi’s character, who suffers from insomnia and sees eerie visions, is advised by a doctor to take a break, in the trailer for Lupt, which was released on Wednesday. He and his family set out on a road trip, but the holiday turns out to be more stressful than they bargained. After their car breaks down in the dead of the night near the woods, a series of spooky occurrences follow. “Everyone will die,” a possessed Karan Aanand says.

Written and directed by Prabhuraj, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit, Rishina Kandhari and Rishab Chadha. It has been produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri and will be released on October 5.

Jaaferi, who has starred in many comedies including Dhamaal (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008) and Salaam Namaste (2005), will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, which is expected to be released later this year.