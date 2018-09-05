The trailer for Paul Greengrass’s 22 July revisits the horrors of the 2011 attacks in Norway, when a far-right terrorist single-handedly killed 77 people and injured more than 300 in a mass shooting and an explosion.

On July 22, Anders Behring Breivik killed eight people by detonating a car bomb in an area with government offices in Oslo. He then shot and killed 69 people at a leadership summer camp for teenagers in nearby Utoya.

“Where I come from, everyone is welcome regardless of nationality. If I was Prime Minister that is what I would stand for,” Viljar (Jonas Strand Gravli), a student at the camp says in the trailer, moments before it comes under siege. The drama follows Viljar’s attempt to move on with his life after the attack and chronicles “his physical and emotional journey to portray the country’s path to healing and reconciliation”, according to the official synopsis.

Starring Anders Danielsen Lie and Jon Oigarden, the film is based on Asne Seierstad 2013 book One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway – and Its Aftermath.

The film has also been written by Greengrass, whose directorial credits include Bloody Sunday (2002), United 93 (2006), Captain Phillips (2013) and three movies in the Bourne action-thriller franchise including The Bourne Ultimatum (2007).

22 July was premiered at the ongoing Venice Film Festival on Wednesday and will be released worldwide on Netflix on October 10. It will also be released in select theatres in Oslo.