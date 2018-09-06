The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present honorary Oscars to composer Lalo Schifrin, actress Cicely Tyson and publicist Marvin Levy, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The Board of Governors of the academy voted for the three candidates on Tuesday night. The awards will be presented on November 18 at the 10th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles, added the publication.

The academy will also present the Irvin G Thalberg award to producers Kathleen Kennedy, who heads Lucasfilm, and her husband Frank Marshall. The award, last given to Francis Ford Coppola in 2010, is reserved for producers whose work has been of consistently high quality.

Kennedy and Marshall founded Amblin Entertainment along with Steven Spielberg in 1981. The Hollywood titles produced by their own company, Kennedy/Marshall, include The Sixth Sense (1999), the Jason Bourne films, The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Cicely Tyson’s acting credits include The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), Sounder (1972), for which she received an Oscar nomination, Hoodlum (1997), How To Get Away With Murder, and The Diary of A Mad Black Woman (2005).

Schifrin, who has written the score for more than 100 films, has been nominated for an Oscar six times. He is the creator of the legendary Mission: Impossible theme apart from soundtracks for Dirty Harry (1971), Voyage of the Damned (1977) and Rush Hour 2 (2003).

Martin Levy is the first publicist to be awarded an honorary Oscar, the Hollywood Reporter pointed out. His credits include Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). He has been Steven Spielberg’s representative for many years.