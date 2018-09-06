Vijay Deverakonda is an accidental politician in the trailer for Anand Shankar’s NOTA, which was released on Thursday. The political drama has been filmed in Tamil and Telugu.

NOTA plays on Deverakonda’s bad-boy image from his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and also shows his transformation from a carefree youngster to a leader in a politically turbulent state. The 98-second trailer keeps the plot of the film under wraps, but indicates that Deverakonda’s character is thrust into the political limelight with little preparation, forcing him to undergo a transformation.

Deverakonda tweeted the film’s Telugu trailer with the tagline “Rowdy. Politician. Leader”.

The Studio Green production also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Sathyaraj and Nassar and has music by Sam CS. A release date is yet to be announced.

Play NOTA Tamil trailer