‘Always be my favourite sheriff’: Tributes pour in on social media for Burt Reynolds

Hollywood actor Burton Reynolds, who died aged 82 on Thursday, starred in some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and ’80s, including Deliverance (1972), Smokey and the Bandit (1980), Semi-Tough (1977), Hooper (1978) and The Cannonball Run (1981).

But the one-time heartthrob, known for his ultra-masculine roles, may have reigned over the box office for a few more decades had he taken more risks with his career. At the height of his stardom, Reynolds had turned down the roles of Hans Solo in the first Star Wars film, ex-astronaut Garrett Breedlove in Terms of Endearment (1983), and policeman John McClane in the Die Hard films. He had also indicated that he turned down the lead role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Pretty Woman.

Reynold’s last major role was in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997) which fetched him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In the 2000s, he appeared in a series of small films and straight-to-DVD releases before winning critical acclaim for his performance in indie film The Last Movie Star (2017). That paved the way to a role in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but he died before he could shoot his scenes, according to reports.

Tributes poured in on social media for Reynolds. Several celebrities, including his The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) co-star Dolly Parton, actor Michael Chiklis expressed their sadness on social media.

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Actors Billy Dee Williams, Adam Sandler and David Hasselhoff, actress Mia Farrow ad filmmakers Edgar Wright, Kevin Smith and the Farrelly Brothers also shared their memories with the actor.

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

I never met Burt Reynolds but only ever heatd the nicest things about him. RIP Burt — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2018

I worked with Burt Reynolds on a beer commercial about a dozen years ago. I knew he'd be hilarious, but I was shocked and pleased to find him also to be a warm, humble, generous man with a deep appreciation for all he'd been given in this world. He was an inspiration to me. P — Farrelly Brothers (@farrellybros) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was also one of the best storytellers I've ever met--right up there with Derek Sanderson--and he had a deep love for his son. But most of all, Burt was humble. No star bullshit with him. Just gratitude. I'm very sad to hear of his passing. P — Farrelly Brothers (@farrellybros) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was the best, funniest super hero on this planet...He was a friend and I’ll miss him!! Nobody was better than him...dashing, charming and just so lovable!! pic.twitter.com/1TjNHF021D — David Hasselhoff (@DavidHasselhoff) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revisited the Hollywood veteran’s iconic and controversial naked pose from the April 1972 Cosmopolitan magazine’s centrefold.

Burt Reynolds, after beginning his career in television headlining the crime dramas Hawk and Dan August, became a huge star in the late 1970s with successive box-office hits. Between 1978 and 1982, Reynolds was the highest-grossing star at the time. His breakout role was as one of the four Atlanta men trying to survive the wilderness from a group of pyschopathic hillbillies in Deliverance (1972).

“If I had to put only one of my movies in a time capsule, it would be Deliverance,” Reynolds had written in his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me. He said he wasn’t sure if his performance in Deliverance was his career-best, but he knew it was the best film he had ever done. “It proved I could act, not only to the public but me,” he wrote.

Reynolds’s best work in the movies came with Boogie Nights where a then-27-year-old Anderson cast him as the patriarchal producer and director of pornographic movies in the golden age of American porn. Prior to the Oscar nod in 1998, Reynolds won several awards for the role including the Golden Globes.

However, Reynolds reportedly had problems with Anderson’s shooting style, and when he saw himself in the film for the first time, he fired his agent.

One of his last memorable appearances on screen was in the adult-animated series Archer. In a 2012 episode, Reynolds played himself. He was brought in as the boyfriend as Malory Archer, who is an intelligence agency director and the mother of the series’s protagonist and daredevil spy, Sterling Archer.